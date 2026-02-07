The Bulwark

ShamWow Guy Is Running for Congress...And That’s Not All!

Feb 07, 2026
Tim Miller, Catherine Rampell, and Will Sommer give their takes on the rise of the infomercial wing of the GOP. From ShamWow and MyPillow to the ambassador selling blood-flow vitamins and miracle sleep aids, they unpack how selling stuff became a political credential and why Trump’s brand of politics made it inevitable.

