A 20-Year-Old Meth-Smoking Influencer Is the Future of Right-Wing Masculinity

Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Will Sommer break down the bizarre, disturbing, and increasingly influential world of “looksmaxxing” and the internet personality at its center, Clavicular. The trio give their takes on how a 20-year-old influencer built a massive following by bone smashing his face, abusing steroids and meth, and livestreaming chaos all while becoming a minor celebrity in right-wing online culture. They explain the strange vocabulary (mogging, jestermaxxing, foids), the overlap with incel ideology, and why figures like Clavicular matter politically, even if you wish you’d never heard of them.



Read more of Will's reporting on Clavicular: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/clavicular-looksmaxxing-streamer-influencer-mogging'

