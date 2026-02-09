The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview

Kid Rock was Laughably Bad

Adrian Carrasquillo's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Adrian Carrasquillo, Jonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
Feb 09, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL, Sarah Longwell, and Adrian Carrasquillo give their takes on the record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show by Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican superstar delivered a joyful, confident, massively popular performance and MAGA promptly lost its mind. The trio break down why Bad Bunny’s show worked, why Kid Rock’s conservative counter-programming flopped, and what it all says about Trump losing his grip on American culture.

