Lutnick Lied About Epstein. Why Don't Republicans Care?

Sam Stein and Catherine Rampell
Feb 10, 2026
Sam Stein and Catherine Rampell give their takes on why Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick faces zero consequences for lying about his contact with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The files reveal family trips, business deals, and charitable donations between Lutnick and Epstein, contradicting his claims that he cut off contact with him in 2005. They break down how other governments, including the UK, Slovakia, and Norway have forced resignations or investigations over Epstein ties, and why the Trump administration is shrugging off any accountability for Lutnick's lies.

Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

