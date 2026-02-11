The Bulwark

Spewing Hate At The Prayer Breakfast?

Will Saletan's avatar
Will Saletan
Feb 11, 2026

Donald Trump claims to be a champion of faith, but his own words tell a different story. Will Salatan puts Trump to the ultimate test: The Bible. From the 10 Commandments to the Sermon on the Mount, see how Trump’s recent speeches stack up against the actual moral instructions of the scripture.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

