Trump Wants JAGs as Immigration Judges. That’s a Disaster. | Command Post

When the White House starts moving military lawyers into immigration courts, you want people who’ve actually been there to explain what that means.



Ben Parker, Retired General Mark Hertling and former JAG officer, combat advisor, and federal prosecutor Margaret Donovan break down what happens when you pull legal advisers out of war rooms and drop them into political fights, and why that could have real consequences for military readiness and the rule of law.



JAGs Shouldn’t Be Civilian Prosecutors



