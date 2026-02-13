Ric Grenell Screamed at Trump’s Gatekeeper. Whoopsie...

Tim Miller joined Nicolle Wallace to talk about the DOJ’s failed attempt to indict six Democrats—and the stunning cowardice of Mike Johnson, who suggested his own colleagues may have committed crimes. As grand juries reject Trump’s lawfare, Democrats like Mark Kelly, Elissa Slotkin, and Jason Crow appear to be hardening their stance and meeting the moment.



Plus Tim talks about the Daily Mail's brutal takedown of Rick Grenell: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15443145/richard-grenell-exile-susie-wiles-feud-kennedy-center.html



Watch Deadline: White House on MSNOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

