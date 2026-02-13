The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Ric Grenell Screamed at Trump’s Gatekeeper. Whoopsie...

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Feb 13, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller joined Nicolle Wallace to talk about the DOJ’s failed attempt to indict six Democrats—and the stunning cowardice of Mike Johnson, who suggested his own colleagues may have committed crimes. As grand juries reject Trump’s lawfare, Democrats like Mark Kelly, Elissa Slotkin, and Jason Crow appear to be hardening their stance and meeting the moment.

Plus Tim talks about the Daily Mail's brutal takedown of Rick Grenell: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15443145/richard-grenell-exile-susie-wiles-feud-kennedy-center.html

Watch Deadline: White House on MSNOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture