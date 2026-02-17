The 82-Year-Old Democrat Trolling Ted Cruz Into Oblivion

Will Sommer and Lauren Egan give their takes on the unlikely rise of Louise Lucas, the 82-year-old Virginia lawmaker whose unapologetic, meme-heavy social media presence has Democrats buzzing. As Virginia Democrats push an aggressive redistricting plan, Lucas has become a lightning rod for her online trolling of Republicans, including high-profile sparring with Ted Cruz. Meanwhile, figures like Gavin Newsom and Brian Schatz are experimenting with punchy online voices of their own. Is this the future of Democratic politics and does going viral translate into votes?



Read more from Lauren’s reporting: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/how-82-year-great-grandmother-louise-lucas-became-masterclass-democratic-shitposter



