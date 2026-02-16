BREAKING: After Our Story, ICE Freed a Mom With Possible Cancer

ICE released 31-year-old Mariela Sobrero just hours after The Bulwark published a report on her detention. Sobrero, who may have breast cancer, had been held for over a month at the Dilley facility in Texas with her three children. Sam Stein and Adrian Carrasquillo discuss what happened, why media and congressional scrutiny appears to have forced action, and what this case reveals about families and children still inside ICE detention.

