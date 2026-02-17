The Bulwark

Ginny K
25m

My husband was dying of stage 4 melanoma 5 years ago. He entered a phase 1 drug trial of an mRNA personalized vaccine through Massachusetts General Hospital. He was completely cured. The tumors that riddles his spine and liver stabilized, then shank, and then vanished completely. This is the hope that this horrible administration is stealing from us all. Google Brad Kremer and mRNA---his story was covered.

31mEdited

With any luck the interview with James Talerico will be found in Canada, just like that 60 Minutes story CBS tried to bury. Surely someone at the Colbert Show will find a way for the interview to get "accidentally" released.

This is also a great example of The Streisand Effect. If CBS simply let the interview air (without any calls to The Colbert Show), it may have been a news story for a day. Now that Frau Weiss is carrying the water for the Pedophile-In-Chief, and interfered to block the interview, it now has a life of its own and is a bigger news story as a result.

At some point in the future Hollywood will memorialize the Presidency of Trumpty Dumpty. The good news is that thanks to AI technology, we can resurrect Don Knotts from the grave and have him star in the DJT version of "The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight".

