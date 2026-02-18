Steve Bannon Sued Over FJB Coin Scheme

Sam Stein and Will Sommer give their takes on the latest lawsuit against Steve Bannon. The suit alleges investors behind a pro-Trump meme coin that Bannon promoted saw $2.7 million in transaction fees meant for charity go missing. They break down how the “FJB Coin,” launched to capitalize on the “Let’s Go Brandon” movement, promised that a portion of every transaction would go to conservative-friendly charities, but now investors claim the money can’t be accounted for. Plus, they explore Bannon’s ongoing ties to Jeffrey Epstein and what it all means for his standing in Trumpworld.



