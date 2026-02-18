The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Anderson Cooper Walks Away from CBS and 60 Minutes

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Tim Miller
Feb 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller and JVL give their takes on the escalating drama at CBS. The Colbert-Talarico interview controversy is less about FCC fears and more about high-stakes merger politics tied to CBS’ fight to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. They break down Bari Weiss’ role at CBS News, the internal fight over contributor Peter Attia following disgusting emails he sent to Jeffrey Epstein, and why Weiss drove Anderson Cooper to not renew his deal at 60 Minutes.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture