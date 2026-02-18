Anderson Cooper Walks Away from CBS and 60 Minutes

Tim Miller and JVL give their takes on the escalating drama at CBS. The Colbert-Talarico interview controversy is less about FCC fears and more about high-stakes merger politics tied to CBS’ fight to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. They break down Bari Weiss’ role at CBS News, the internal fight over contributor Peter Attia following disgusting emails he sent to Jeffrey Epstein, and why Weiss drove Anderson Cooper to not renew his deal at 60 Minutes.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.