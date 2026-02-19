Former General: Hegseth’s Loyalty Tests Are Paralyzing Military Promotions | Command Post

In this edition of Command Post, Ben Parker and Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) give their takes on the alarming report that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is blocking military promotions because one colonel worked for Gen. Mark Milley, a former Trump adviser turned foe. Plus, the team breaks down the “toxic leadership” behind Kristi Noem’s Coast Guard scandal and why the Trump administration’s approach to NATO at the Munich Security Conference missed the point. Europe isn’t a burden, it’s America’s secret weapon.



Read more from retired Lt. Gen. Hertling:

America’s Generals Shouldn’t Face Political Loyalty Tests

Europe Is America’s Secret Weapon. And We’re Giving It Up.

