FDA Reverses Decision About Moderna Flu Vaccine

Andrew Egger and Jonathan Cohn give their takes on the stunning back-and-forth at the FDA over Moderna’s new mRNA flu vaccine, why the agency initially refused to even review the application, and what the sudden reversal says about political pressure inside the Trump administration’s health agencies.



