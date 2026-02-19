The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

FDA Reverses Decision About Moderna Flu Vaccine

Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Jonathan Cohn and Andrew Egger
Feb 19, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew Egger and Jonathan Cohn give their takes on the stunning back-and-forth at the FDA over Moderna’s new mRNA flu vaccine, why the agency initially refused to even review the application, and what the sudden reversal says about political pressure inside the Trump administration’s health agencies.


Tickets are now on sale for our LIVE shows in Dallas on March 18 and in Austin on March 19. Plus, we have a handful of seats still available for our second show in Minneapolis on February 18: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/bulwark-events

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture