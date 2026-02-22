The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Minnesota Superintendent Fires Back at JD Vance Over Child Detentions

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Feb 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein is joined by Columbia Heights Superintendent Zena Stenvik for a sobering conversation about what happened when ICE began targeting families in her school district. After multiple students were detained, including five-year-old Liam Ramos, Stenvik describes how her community mobilized, how schools shifted to online learning out of fear, and why she says “we can never normalize this.” It’s a firsthand account of how Trump's national immigration policy collides with real kids, real classrooms, and real consequences.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture