Minnesota Superintendent Fires Back at JD Vance Over Child Detentions

Sam Stein is joined by Columbia Heights Superintendent Zena Stenvik for a sobering conversation about what happened when ICE began targeting families in her school district. After multiple students were detained, including five-year-old Liam Ramos, Stenvik describes how her community mobilized, how schools shifted to online learning out of fear, and why she says “we can never normalize this.” It’s a firsthand account of how Trump's national immigration policy collides with real kids, real classrooms, and real consequences.

