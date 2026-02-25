The Bulwark

Tim Miller: MTG Wants Civility? Give Me a Break!

Tim Miller
Feb 25, 2026
Marjorie Taylor Greene suddenly wants civility?

Tim join "Katy Tur Reports" on MS NOW to take on MTG’s call to “get politics out of everything”—and why that argument misses the point entirely. Plus: does the GOP have a Nazi problem, why Trump won’t disown extremists, and what’s really driving voters away from him (hint: it’s not the tweets).

Watch Katy Tur Reports on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/katy-tur-reports

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

