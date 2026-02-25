Tim Miller: MTG Wants Civility? Give Me a Break!

Marjorie Taylor Greene suddenly wants civility?



Tim join "Katy Tur Reports" on MS NOW to take on MTG’s call to “get politics out of everything”—and why that argument misses the point entirely. Plus: does the GOP have a Nazi problem, why Trump won’t disown extremists, and what’s really driving voters away from him (hint: it’s not the tweets).



