Trump’s War on Republican “Traitors”

Will Saletan
Feb 24, 2026
Will Saletan gives his take on Donald Trump’s escalating war against anyone who refuses to show total loyalty, including his own appointees. After the Supreme Court ruled against Trump on tariffs, the president lashed out at the justices, even targeting justices he nominated. But it’s not just the Supreme Court, it’s also Jerome Powell, Republican senators, governors, and lawmakers who dared to exercise independent judgment. In Trump’s eyes, if you cross him, you’re a traitor.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

