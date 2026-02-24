Candace Owens’ “Bride of Charlie” Series Looks Utterly Wacko

Candace Owens just dropped a trailer for her new “Bride of Charlie” series—and it is something else. Tim Miller and Will Sommer discuss the wild claims, the "handler" plotline, the Romania detour, and the right-wing civil war it’s fueling. Plus: Tucker Carlson’s latest White House visit, his clash with Mike Huckabee over Israel and Iran, and why parts of MAGA are threatening to revolt.



