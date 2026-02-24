The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Transcript

Trump’s Polls Stink. Will SOTU Turn Them Around?

Morning Chaser from Bulwark Takes
Andrew Egger's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Andrew Egger and William Kristol
Feb 24, 2026

Andrew and Bill preview tonight’s State of the Union speech.

Read the latest Morning Shots newsletter:

Morning Shots

The Mad King Takes the Mic

William Kristol, Andrew Egger, and Jim Swift
2:26 PM
The Mad King Takes the Mic

We hate to be the ones to have to tell you, but it’s State of the Union day in Washington. Tonight, Donald Trump will head to Congress to spend an hour or two trying to salvage his cratering reputation highlighting his administration’s first-year successes, from an economy-throttling global trade war to his masks-and-jackboots makeover of ICE.

Read full story

