Trump’s Polls Stink. Will SOTU Turn Them Around?

Andrew and Bill preview tonight’s State of the Union speech.
The Mad King Takes the Mic
We hate to be the ones to have to tell you, but it’s State of the Union day in Washington. Tonight, Donald Trump will head to Congress to spend an hour or two trying to salvage his cratering reputation highlighting his administration’s first-year successes, from an economy-throttling global trade war to his masks-and-jackboots makeover of ICE.