Preview

Easiest Money Ever: Bet Against Elon

Sam Stein's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Benjamin Parker's avatar
Sam Stein, Sonny Bunch, and Benjamin Parker
Feb 26, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, Sonny Bunch, and Ben Parker give their takes on a Wall Street Journal story about a DC tax policy expert who made nearly $500,000 betting that Elon Musk wouldn’t actually cut federal spending, a wager that turned out to be almost free money. They break down how the bet worked, why it was such a lock, how political betting markets create openings for insider trading, and just how absurd some of these political wagers have become.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

