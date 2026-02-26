The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom M.'s avatar
Tom M.
21m

And I thought the business world had no choice but to embrace fascism because Lena Khan wouldn’t let JetBlue and Spirit Airlines merge.

Reply
Share
EDSowell's avatar
EDSowell
10m

I can’t stress how important this is..and the story about surveillance by Treasury.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture