Jeff Bernfeld
4h

Why is the quote from Dave Levitan a "cheap shot?" It seems wholly accurate and shameful, while not being at all funny or ironic, that the British monarchy has become more accountable than your average American billionaire. Or elected president. Seems more like a headline to me.

4h

To dwell on the cheap shot for a moment. The Guardian is reporting King Charles was not given prior notice before his brother was arrested and apparently came as a surprise. Nevertheless the Mount-Batten family, King and Prince of Wales, have backed the investigation in their public statements. Now let’s contrast that to where our would be secret police killed two people on the streets of Minneapolis and the government apparently will not investigate nor turn over evidence to the state. The British just arrested the King’s brother, late in the story, for questioning while we won’t investigate the killing of our own citizens. What a way to celebrate 250 years of freedom.

