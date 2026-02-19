The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TomD's avatar
TomD
5mEdited

Electability is not a an objective property; it is relative to who else is running in the general. As much a I like Bernie Sanders, the reason the DNC was not impressed in 2016 is that he was in the situation unelectable. HRC was--though she was not.

People can be hired to handle social media.

Reply
Share
Vik's avatar
Vik
8m

Feeling a little thoughtful today, Lauren? Lol

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture