The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Kate Trausch's avatar
Mary Kate Trausch
just now

I live in the Chicago suburbs and teach at a Catholic high school in the city. It was crazy here yesterday. With regard to “voting Republican”, Illinois has open primaries. I have pulled both Republican and democratic ballots based on which one has more contested races. Illinois has so many layers of government that many primary races are uncontested. My sister and I have pulled up both ballots for our precincts to see how many races were actually contested and then compared race by race to see if there is anyone we are worried enough about to vote against and keep them off of the November ballot. Otherwise we will just pick the one where you get to vote for more things. I prefer to vote primaries in person so I can just make that gut check decision when I get up to the table.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture