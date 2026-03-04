Join Sarah Longwell, JVL, Tim Miller, Lauren Egan and more for Bulwark's LIVE coverage of the Texas primary elections. The biggest contest is the U.S. Senate primary, with Republicans John Cornyn, Ken Paxton, and Wesley Hunt, and Democrats Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico competing for their parties’ nominations.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Texas Votes: Crockett vs. Talarico! How MAGA Will Texas Go?
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Mar 04, 2026
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes