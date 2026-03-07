The Bulwark

The Bulwark

The GOP Scandal So Twisted They Can’t Spin It

Will Sommer and Joe Perticone
Mar 07, 2026
Will Sommer and Joe Perticone give their takes on Rep. Tony Gonzales’ sudden retirement after he admitted to an affair with a subordinate staffer. They also discuss the emerging Republican candidate to replace him, who's based his campaign on a hardline pro-gun rhetoric and previously touted ownership of Mein Kampf.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

