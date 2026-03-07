The GOP Scandal So Twisted They Can’t Spin It

Will Sommer and Joe Perticone give their takes on Rep. Tony Gonzales’ sudden retirement after he admitted to an affair with a subordinate staffer. They also discuss the emerging Republican candidate to replace him, who's based his campaign on a hardline pro-gun rhetoric and previously touted ownership of Mein Kampf.

