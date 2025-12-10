The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Trump Rally’s Creep Factor Is Off the Charts

Tim Miller's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Andrew Egger
Dec 10, 2025
∙ Paid

Tim Miller and Andrew Egger give their takes on Donald Trump’s rally at the Mount Airy Casino Resort, where the supposed “affordability” message was instead swallowed by recycled riffs, Somali rants, and compliments about his staffers’ lips.

This post is for paid subscribers

