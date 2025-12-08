How the Hell Is Cory Mills in Congress?

Tim Miller takes on the jaw-dropping story of GOP Rep. Cory Mills with guest Roger Sollenberger—the reporter who’s spent nearly a year digging through Mills’s financial records, sex scandals, secret religious conversion, and his bizarre “rescue mission” abroad.

Read Roger’s article on Substack, “‘George Santos With a Gun’: The Untold Story of Cory Mills, A Mercenary In Congress”

