Should We Just Keep Trump Busy With Fake Prizes?

Ben Parker and Catherine Rampell give their take on the absurdity of Donald Trump receiving the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize, a prize that didn’t exist until it was suddenly handed to the most unlikely recipient imaginable. They walk through the surreal ceremony like the Village People performing, the corruption vibes radiating off every angle of the event, and why FIFA and Trump seem perfectly matched in their mutual need for flattery and image laundering.



