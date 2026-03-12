In a special live edition of Bulwark Takes, Katie Couric joins JVL and Tim Miller to take on some of the biggest and most interesting stories of the week including the breaking news today out of Michigan where a suspect is dead after ramming a vehicle into Temple Israel synagogue, the latest on the Iran war including the first comments from the country's new supreme leader, what Kash Patel is up to at the FBI and more. Katie also digs in with the Bulwark crew on her latest TV obsession.
Tim, JVL and Katie on What the Hell’s Going On
Mar 12, 2026
Bulwark+ Takes
