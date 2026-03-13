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BREAKING: GDP Growth Revised WAY Down

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Sam Stein and Catherine Rampell
Mar 13, 2026
∙ Paid

Catherine Rampell and Sam Stein went live to talk about the revised job numbers and other economic news.

This post is for paid subscribers

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