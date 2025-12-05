Sen. Tom Cotton Defends the Indefensible

Tim Miller and JVL take on the wildly conflicting stories coming out of Congress after lawmakers watched the same “double tap” boat strike video—from Jim Himes’ alarm to Tom Cotton’s macho fantasy version.



