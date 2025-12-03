The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Scott Bessent Is a Political Hack. Treasury Can’t Survive That.

Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Jonathan V. Last
Dec 03, 2025
In a financial crisis, the markets need to trust the Treasury Secretary and the Fed chair. After watching Scott Bessent posture and preen his way through a NYT interview, it’s clear he can’t be trusted with either role. JVL and Tim give their take on just how dangerous it would be if Trump puts someone this political in charge of the Fed.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

