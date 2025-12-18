Scott Bessent Loses It After Getting Heckled at a Wine Bar

Tim Miller takes on the viral confrontation between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and a protester at a DC wine bar, and makes the case that public officials don’t get to cause mass suffering and still expect polite silence in public.



