Dr. Oz Speech Goes Off the Rails (w/ Keith Edwards)

Tim Miller
Dec 19, 2025
Tim Miller is joined by Keith Edwards to take on Trump Media’s head-scratching move into nuclear fusion, the sprawling corruption tying together crypto, energy, and media power, and why major TV networks just handed Trump free airtime with no pushback. They also discuss elite cowardice, Dr. Oz’s bizarre speech, and the freakout over a hockey TV show.

Check out Keith Edwards on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@keithedwards

