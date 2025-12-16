The DOGE Job Cuts Finally Hit And The Jobs Report Is BAD

Sam Stein and Catherine Rampell take on a weak jobs report and why the topline numbers may hide more serious economic trouble. They discuss into manufacturing job losses, the Fed’s warning that growth is overstated, and the White House’s shaky spin—plus how AI could soon hammer white-collar workers.



