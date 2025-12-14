The Bulwark

The Bulwark is on Trump’s Naughty List

Bulwark on Sunday
William Kristol's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
William Kristol and Sam Stein
Dec 14, 2025
∙ Paid

Bill Kristol is joined by Managing Editor Sam Stein to discuss the latest news, and a variety of Bulwarkian developments including Andrew Egger’s scoop causing chaos with the RNC chair, Adrian Carrasquillo making The White House’s “naughty list”, and Sam updates on the efforts on the pediatric cancer funding.

