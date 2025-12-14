The Bulwark is on Trump’s Naughty List

Bill Kristol is joined by Managing Editor Sam Stein to discuss the latest news, and a variety of Bulwarkian developments including Andrew Egger’s scoop causing chaos with the RNC chair, Adrian Carrasquillo making The White House’s “naughty list”, and Sam updates on the efforts on the pediatric cancer funding.

