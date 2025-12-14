The Bulwark

The Bulwark

The Epstein Story Is Bigger Than the Elites

Tim Miller
Dec 14, 2025
Tim Miller joins Katy Tur on MSNOW to talk the complexities of the Epstein files being released as more photos of the rich and powerful become public, and Trump’s continued support among his most faithful beginning to see cracks.

Watch Katy Tur Reports on MSNOW

