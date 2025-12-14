The Epstein Story Is Bigger Than the Elites

Tim Miller joins Katy Tur on MSNOW to talk the complexities of the Epstein files being released as more photos of the rich and powerful become public, and Trump’s continued support among his most faithful beginning to see cracks.



Watch Katy Tur Reports on MSNOW

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.