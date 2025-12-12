Marco Rubio Got Triggered by a Font

JVL and Hannah Yoest break down the Department of State’s sudden font switch: goodbye ‘woke’ Calibri, hello Times New Roman. Why does this matter? Because apparently even fonts are political now, and Marco Rubio thinks professionalism starts with a serif.



