Marco Rubio Got Triggered by a Font

Jonathan V. Last
and
Hannah Yoest
Dec 12, 2025

JVL and Hannah Yoest break down the Department of State’s sudden font switch: goodbye ‘woke’ Calibri, hello Times New Roman. Why does this matter? Because apparently even fonts are political now, and Marco Rubio thinks professionalism starts with a serif.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

