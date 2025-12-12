Tim is Sick of Tucker Carlson Playing Dumb

Tim Miller gives his take on how Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson have turned the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk into a carnival of baseless conspiracy theories. From claims about the French Foreign Legion secretly being on the ground, to Egyptian planes following Kirk’s widow, underground trapdoors at Utah Valley University, and even a mysterious “communist bee cult,” Owens and Carlson are amplifying the most absurd ideas imaginable. Meanwhile, the real case is clear: a suspect with motive and confession is in custody, yet these frauds are using tragedy to sow distrust.



