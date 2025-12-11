Sen. Shaheen: Trump Seizing Venezuelan Oil Tanker Puts Us At Risk

Sam Stein speaks with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) for her take on the fast-moving fight in Congress over extending enhanced Obamacare subsidies, the looming spike in premiums, and why millions could lose coverage if lawmakers fail to act. Shaheen breaks down the competing proposals, the political pressure inside the Senate, and the GOP’s reliance on Donald Trump to bless any deal. They also discuss the administration’s continued escalation in the Caribbean, the unanswered questions surrounding the September 2 boat strikes and news that the U.S. seized a Venezuelan oil tanker.



