Preview

Tim Miller: Drowsy Don Keeps Getting Caught Nodding Off

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Dec 09, 2025
∙ Paid

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace to take on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 60 Minutes spin, Trump’s meltdown at CBS, and the slowdown in his schedule as images of him dozing off in meetings keep surfacing.

Watch Deadline: White House on MSNOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

