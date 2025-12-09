Unearthed Fox Footage Blows Up Hegseth’s Court Martial Claims (w/ Andrew Kaczynski)

Sam Stein sits down with CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski to discuss Pete Hegseth’s past comments on military law and unlawful orders. Kaczynski unearthed video of Hegseth defending troops for refusing illegal orders—something he now attacks Democratic lawmakers for saying.

