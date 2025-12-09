The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview

Okay, What's REALLY Going on With Benny Johnson?

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Dec 09, 2025
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Will Sommer give their takes on the wild Benny Johnson vs. Milo Yiannopoulos feud that started with with gay allegations, lawsuit threats, and MAGA chaos. Even George Santos somehow becomes the voice of reason in this mess. We dig into the political infighting, factional battles over TPUSA’s legacy, and how the right-wing influencer world weaponizes sexuality for power. Is Benny’s “traditional family man” persona under threat?

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

