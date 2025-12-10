The Bulwark

Sam, JVL and Sonny Deconstruct Trump’s “Buy Less” Disaster

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
,
Sam Stein
, and
Sonny Bunch
Dec 10, 2025
∙ Paid

Trump wants your kids to have fewer dolls and fewer pencils, but he’ll happily take a new ballroom, a Gatsby party, and a marble-soaked Lincoln bathroom. JVL, Sam Stein, and Sonny Bunch give their takes on the surreal contrast, his obsession with opulence, and why Trump should instead be hosting an HGTV show.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

