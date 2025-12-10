Republicans Have No Answer For Trump's Latest Pardon

Will Saletan breaks down Donald Trump’s shocking pardon of Juan Orlando Hernández, the former president of Honduras convicted of trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine into the United States. Since the pardon, Republican senators have been asked to explain it, and the results have been excruciating.



