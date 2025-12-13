The Pentagon Tried to Blackmail a Reporter—Just for Asking Questions

Tim takes on a disturbing press-freedom story: after a Mother Jones reporter asked the Pentagon about a senior adviser tied to Pete Hegseth, Jack Posobiec, a Pentagon-connected figure, sent threatening emails targeting the reporter’s personal life.



Read the Mother Jones story: “I Asked the Pentagon About Pete Hegseth’s Mentor. Then the Threats Started.” — https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2025/12/eric-geressy-goodreads-pentagon-dod-pete-hegseth-jack-posobiec-threat/

