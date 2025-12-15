Trump Responds to the Rob Reiner Family Tragedy With Cruelty

JVL and Sarah Longwell give their takes on Donald Trump’s ghastly response to the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele. From victim-blaming to self-obsession, Trump turns a horrific family tragedy into a fantasy about “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” exposing the moral rot and hypocrisy at the heart of his presidency.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.