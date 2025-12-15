The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview

Trump Responds to the Rob Reiner Family Tragedy With Cruelty

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last
Dec 15, 2025
∙ Paid

JVL and Sarah Longwell give their takes on Donald Trump’s ghastly response to the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele. From victim-blaming to self-obsession, Trump turns a horrific family tragedy into a fantasy about “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” exposing the moral rot and hypocrisy at the heart of his presidency.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Don't care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

