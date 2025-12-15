The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Trump Botched the Army–Navy Coin Flip

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller and Sam Stein
Dec 15, 2025
∙ Paid

Tim Miller and Sam Stein run through a Sunday potpourri of news and the week’s weirdest internet moments, from Trump’s awkward Army–Navy coin flip, brawls outside of a New York Republican’s Club event, Erika Kirk dominating Twitter’s algorithm, and Tekashi 6ix9ine catching strays.

