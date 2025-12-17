BREAKING: Dan Bongino to Resign as FBI Deputy Director

Sam Stein and Will Sommer give their takes on the news that Dan Bongino is on his way out at the FBI. They discuss Bongino’s bizarre tenure, his struggle to reconcile conspiracy culture with reality, and what comes next.

